Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

It was a rough Week 1 for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, who saw their Super Bowl title defense open with a 31-10 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. He’ll hope for better results this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Let’s take a quick glance at his Week 2 fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The name of the game for Stafford is protection. The Bills were up in his kitchen all night long in the season-opening game, which forced him to take seven sacks and make some ill-advised throws. The Falcons’ pass rush isn’t as formidable, although they did blitz a fair amount in Week 1 (32.5 percent) and ended up with four sacks of Jameis Winston. If the Rams’ O-line can give Stafford clean pockets, he will do just fine in this matchup. The good news is that he still knows how to find Cooper Kupp, who had a 36.5 target share, and Stafford’s ballyhooed elbow injury didn’t seem to have a huge impact on his arm strength.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Stafford is worth starting as a low-end QB1 in a possible rebound game. He costs $6,300 on DraftKings.