Cam Akers start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the season continues rolling on Sunday, September 18. The Los Angeles Rams will play host to the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers

Was there a more significant disappointment in Week 1 than Cam Akers? He only logged three carries for zero yards. He was the first goose egg of the season, and most fantasy managers were relying on a bigger production. Darrell Henderson ended up being the lead back with 13 carries for 47 yards and caught all five of his targets for 26 yards. This has caused Akers to plummet down rankings until he can show that he has the trust of head coach Sean McVay.

Start or sit in Week 2?

It is difficult to trust Akers this week, even against the Falcons' defense. They held starting running back Alvin Kamara to nine carries for just 39 yards, but then backup tight end Taysom Hill had four carries for 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Henderson likely earned himself a starting gig in this game, relegating Akers to the backup role. I would sit Akers this week unless you need a dart throw flex spot and hope for garbage time work with the Rams likely down early.