Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. The Rams had a surprising snap share for their running backs last week that saw a depth chart shift.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson ended up being the main running back from the team’s Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They were down most of the game, so the run game was abandoned fairly early. Even so, Henderson ended with 13 carries for 47 yards and brought in all five of his targets for 26 more yards. While it wasn’t a crazy game for him, teammate Cam Akers had three carries and zero yards.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The Rams backfield is starting to feel like it may be a weekly trap. It wouldn’t surprise me if Akers bounces back this week in a game against the Falcons' defense. Henderson will still have his upside, though and is worth a start. The Rams' offense should be up early, which could lead to even more garbage time work for Henderson even if Akers is more involved.