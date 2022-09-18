Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had a modest outing in the team’s 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills to open the season. The veteran got plenty of looks but unfortunately wasn’t able to convert that into a big night in the opener.

With the Rams set to host the Atlanta Falcons for Week 2 on Sunday, we’ll go over his fantasy prospects for that matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee caught five of 11 targets for 39 yards in last week’s loss to the Rams. Those numbers netted fantasy managers just 3.9 fantasy points in standard leagues and 8.9 points in PPR leagues.

A silver lining for managers is the fact that he was on the field for 94% of the Rams’ snaps, which ranked second among all tight ends in Week 1. His 11 targets were also second among tight ends and he ran the fourth-most routes for his position.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The snap count and route numbers indicate that Higbee will have a heavy presence in the Rams’ passing game moving forward. It’ll be a matter of time before he converts that into a pretty nice day in the stat books so I’ll say that you should start Higbee for Week 2.