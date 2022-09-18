Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson had a less than stellar debut with the team during their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their season opener last Thursday. The veteran wideout barely made a dent in the stat sheet and some fantasy managers are already panicking.

With the Rams set to host the Atlanta Falcons for Week 2 on Sunday, we’ll go over his fantasy prospects for that matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Robinson caught just one of two targets for 12 yards in his Rams debut against the Bills last Thursday night. His performance mirrored the Rams’ offense in general as he wasn’t able to get into a rhythm throughout the game.

Most of his routes came on the perimeter and that could be a problem when matched up against an excellent cornerback like A.J. Terrell

Start or sit in Week 2?

Los Angeles as a team should have a better showing this weekend than it did in Week 1. As for A-Rob, you should’ve learned your lesson from last season. Sit him until further notice.