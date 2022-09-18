Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Rashaad Penny finished with 12 carries for 60 yards, and two receptions for seven yards in the Seattle Seahawks’ 17-16 Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos. The 26-year-old running back worked as the backfield’s clear starter, and should continue to see the same volume when the Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Penny is the current RB22 in fantasy football after his solid opening performance with a total of 6.7 fantasy points in half-PPR formats. Travis Homer was the only other member of the Seattle backfield to record a rushing attempt last week. Until rookie Kenneth Walker III is 100 percent recovered from his hernia injury, it appears that head coach Pete Carroll will lean on Penny to help drive the offense.

That said, the 49ers’ run defense is going to limit opportunities. It held the Chicago Bears to just 2.7 YPC last week.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Penny is worth another start as a high-end RB2.