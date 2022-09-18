DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Monday Night Football was a shocker in Week 1 when the Seattle Seahawks knocked off former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos 17-16. What’s even more shocking: DK Metcalf wasn’t responsible for either of the team’s passing touchdowns. That should change in Week 2 when the Seahawks travel to play the 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Despite being shadowed by Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain, Metcalf caught all seven of his targets from Geno Smith in the contest. He’s ranked as the overall WR25 for the next matchup, after finishing with the 53rd-most fantasy points last week.

What’s encouraging for fantasy managers, is Metcalf appeared to be Smith’s preferred weapon in the offense over Tyler Lockett and the rest of the pack. That was the biggest concern going into the 2022 season, but it can likely be put to rest for the time being. The only detriment of Metcalf’s success would be if head coach Pete Carroll flips the starting quarterback job to Drew Lock. Luckily, Smith came out strong with 23-of-28 completions for 195 yards and zero turnovers in the team’s win.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Start Metcalf as a high-end WR2 with touchdown upside in Week 2 against San Francisco.