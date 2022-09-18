Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a statement win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, where the offense recorded 28 passing attempts and two touchdowns. Tyler Lockett will look to bounce back after a forgettable outing with three catches for 28 yards. The San Francisco 49ers are on tap for a Week 2 matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett finished as the overall WR68 in his first appearance of the 2022-23 season, and ranks as the WR45 when Seattle plays San Francisco on Sunday.

Geno Smith looked mostly in DK Metcalf’s direction last week which doesn’t bode well for the fantasy managers that took a chance on Lockett to be their late-round hero this season. It’s only been one game, so the opportunities will likely fluctuate between the team’s two top wideouts, but Metcalf currently has the upper hand for fantasy purposes.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Lockett has lost a chunk of his receiving volume to Metcalf, but things could change in this rebuilding offense in a flash. The 49ers’ secondary unit allowed two touchdowns to two different Chicago Bears pass catchers in Week 1, so Lockett could bounce back strong with most of the attention on Metcalf. Lockett is worth a boom-or-bust start in Week 2.