Noah Fant start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Noah Fant recorded three catches on four targets for 16 yards and zero touchdowns in the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos. The fourth-year tight end will look to bounce back against the San Francisco 49ers, after a less than impressive debut with the Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

The Seahawks’ only two touchdowns on Monday Night Football were caught by tight ends Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. This was already a concern for Fant in the preseason because of the familiarity that these two pass catchers had in head coach Pete Carroll’s offense. Dissly is in his fifth season in Seattle, while Parkinson just entered his third.

Fant is a very talented player, but it’s going to take a minute before he establishes a rapport with Geno Smith. He finished as the overall TE29 in fantasy football last week, and ranks as the TE22 in Week 2. With Dissly and Parkinson clearly looking like better red zone options, it’s going to continue being more of a risk than reward for fantasy managers inserting Fant into their lineups.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Bench Fant in Week 2 against the 49ers.