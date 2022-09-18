Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers had a disastrous season-opener against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, losing 19-10 in a game they seemed to control in the first half. One of the big issues to come out of the game was the loss of running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury. He is expected to miss a couple months and was placed on IR.

In his absence, Jeff Wilson becomes the team’s starting running back. He had nine carries for 22 yards against the Bears. The 49ers host the Seahawks in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

Wilson has nine starts in his career, but has otherwise served as a complementary back in the 49ers backfield. He’s regularly been a short-yardage and goal line option, but when called on to start he’s been a little all over the place. He made five starts last year, with two games average over four yards per carry and three games averaging under that. He started in Week 11 and then again from Weeks 14-17.

He’s a battering ram of a back that benefits from the value any back has in a Shanahan offense. He’s facing a Seahawks defense that gave up 103 rushing yards and 330 passing yards in Week 1 against the Broncos, but stopped the Broncos when it mattered most down near the goal line. The Broncos averaged 5.2 yards per carry for the game.

Trey Lance remains a question mark, so it’s uncertain whether we see the Seahawks stack the box against Wilson and force Lance to beat them, or if Lance’s legs will keep the defense a little more honest. It’s a solid matchup for Wilson and it’s unlikely we see a lot of work from Jordan Mason Tyrion Davis-Price.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Start Wilson with RB2 expectations. There’s some RB1 upside, but there’s a solid floor against the Seahawks.