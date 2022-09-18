 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlooks of Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason ahead of the 49ers Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks.

By David Fucillo
Jordan Mason #41 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Texas. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, a week removed from a disastrous showing against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers lost the game 19-10 and also lost running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury. The team placed Mitchell on IR and he’s expected to miss a couple months.

Jeff Wilson takes over as the starting running back, while rookies Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price will compete for work behind him. The 49ers invested a third round pick in TDP and signed Mason as a UDFA, but Mason emerged ahead of TDP by the end of the preseason.

Wilson is the clear starting option and has upside in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Mason and TDP are more lottery tickets to hold onto but not play yet. With Mitchell out for two months and Wilson playing a bruising style, there’s a decent chance one or both of the rookies gets a start or at least some significant playing time at some point this season.

For Week 2, we’re more likely to see extra work for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk than either rookie. And the rookies’ usage is unpredictable enough that it’s not worth a roll of the dice in most leagues.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sit both rookies, but they’re worth roster stashes in all formats.

