Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a tough 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1, having to deal with terrible field conditions. The 49ers totaled just 155 passing yards on 28 attempts, and Brandon Aiyuk finished as the team’s second-best receiver with just two catches for 40 yards. After a strong training camp, there are certainly going to be better weeks ahead for the 24-year-old wideout.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk entered fantasy football drafts in 2022 with a 96.6 ADP, and ranked as a WR38 in half-PPR leagues. Last Sunday against the Bears, he finished as the WR61. That is deceiving when you consider what the field conditions Aiyuk and his offense had to play in.

Despite the ugly scoring display, Aiyuk showed flashes of his athleticism and pass-catching ability. It appears that Trey Lance wants to look get Aiyuk as many opportunities to score as possible, and that could truly begin in Week 2. Deebo Samuel is still the motor that makes this offense go, but there is always a caveat: He will be the opposing defensive’s focal point on a weekly basis.. Thus opening up a lane for Aiyuk.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The Seahawks allowed Broncos No. 2 receiver Jerry Jeudy to post a 100-yard, one TD game in Week 1, and that could very easily become the result for Aiyuk in Week 2. Start him.