Trey Lance start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Following a 2022 regular season debut in miserable field conditions, Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers lost 19-10 in a defensive battle with the Chicago Bears. Lance completed just 13-of-28 passes for 164 yards and one interception, and rushed 13 times for 54 yards. The second-year QB faces the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, where the 49ers could desperately use a win to stay afloat in the NFC West.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance

Lance likely won’t go two consecutive games without a touchdown, presumably with clearer weather on the horizon. He ranks as the overall QB12 against a Seattle defense that allowed 433 total yards in Week 1 to the Denver Broncos.

Don’t be surprised if Lance has the best fantasy numbers of Week 2 going into Monday morning. A fire has certainly been lit under the No. 3 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he should play with less pressure than what he had in the opening game. With a loss already under his belt this season, he has a great chance to freely go out and dominate the Seahawks’ pass defense in a big divisional game on the home turf.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Start Lance as a low-end QB1 with rushing upside in Week 2 against the Seahawks.