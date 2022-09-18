Jauan Jennings start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 looking to rebound from an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance had his ups and downs and the passing game struggled to get on track in the pouring rain at Soldier Field.

Notably however, No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings took advantage of George Kittle’s absence and an early chemistry with Lance to lead the team with four receptions for 62 yards. Can he continue to be a viable fantasy option in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

Jennings spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then emerged in the back half of last year as the 49ers No. 3 receiver. He peaked in Week 18 with six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. He had at least two receptions each of the final five games and while yardage totals were limited, he at least emerged on the radar in PPR leagues.

Last week, he had the second most targets behind Deebo Samuel. This week, George Kittle could end up back in the mix as he is questionable but improving, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. If Kittle is active for Week 2, Jennings’ value takes a hit. If Kittle is inactive, Jennings is an intriguing flex option in deeper leagues.

Start or sit in Week 2?

If Kittle is inactive, Jennings is a flex option for 14+ team leagues.