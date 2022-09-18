Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 on Sunday as both teams will be looking for their first win after coming off a loss in Week 1. The game is set to kick at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst had a decent showing in Week 1’s loss to the Steelers, catching five of his eight targets for 46 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per reception. He didn’t find the end zone, finishing with just 9.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues. It wasn’t a dream start by any means, but he finished 10th in target share across the league and even saw a couple of targets in the red zone, giving fantasy managers some hope that he could see a similar work rate this week against the Cowboys. He finished ranked 13th overall among tight ends across the league in fantasy, and has a good chance to see a similar or better performance in Dallas.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Give Hurst the start in Week 2 if there aren’t any other higher-tiered TEs available in your league. He’s a good shout for TE2 but can slot in at your TE1 spot as he’s set to have a decent showing in Dallas.