Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After a wild overtime loss to the Steelers at home, the Cincinnati Bengals will head on the road in search of their first win as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 on Sunday. Kick is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd caught four of his seven targets in the Week 1 loss to the Steelers, totaling 33 yards and one touchdown. His lone touchdown catch came in the third quarter off a two-yard pass from QB Joe Burrow. It was enough to get him 13.3 fantasy points in PPR leagues, finishing 29th in fantasy among all wide receivers in the league. With Tee Higgins potentially out for the Week 2 contest after suffering a concussion in the loss to the Steelers, Boyd could see a little more involvement in the offense in Dallas.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Boyd should be considered a decent WR3 option especially if Higgins remains out on Sunday for Week 2. Consider starting him in a flex role or your WR3 spot if your league allows it.