Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a loss in overtime to the Steelers in Week 1, thanks to a last-second field goal to secure the win for Pittsburgh. Now the Bengals will turn their attention to the Dallas Cowboys as they search for their first win in Week 2. The game is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Perine didn’t see a lot of action on the ground in the loss, rushing just once for four yards. He was utilized more in the air as Joe Burrow threw to him five times, with Perine catching three of them for 33 yards. It only added up to 6.7 PPR fantasy points, finishing as RB49 for Week 1. He clearly falls behind Joe Mixon on the depth chart, but Perine appeared to play ahead of Chris Evans as Mixon’s direct backup, giving him a few extra chances to get in the game especially in the air.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Perine saw 23 snaps on the offense as opposed to 71 for Joe Mixon, but it was a lot more than the zero offensive snaps Evans saw on the day. At this point, hang onto Perine on your bench as a handcuff for Mixon if he should ever go down with injury, but don’t start Perine in Week 2.