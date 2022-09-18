Cooper Rush start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in trouble after a 19-3 loss to the Bucs that saw QB Dak Prescott exit in the fourth quarter with a thumb injury. With Prescott out a minimum of four weeks, but more likely six to eight, Cooper Rush will be the Cowboys’ starting QB as they hope to navigate the next couple of months without suffering too much damage to their season. The Cowboys will kick off against the Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

After stepping in for the injured Prescott, Rush completed seven of his 13 attempts for just 64 yards while being sacked twice. It was enough for 2.6 fantasy points, and it was clear that the Cowboys offense will suffer as long as he’s under center. Rush has only played in 11 games through his six years with the Cowboys, starting only one of them. Through that time he’s gone 38-for-63, good for a 60.3 percent completion rate, with just three touchdowns and one interception.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Dallas will be without several players on Sunday, including Michael Gallup (knee), Connor McGovern (ankle), Jayron Kearse (knee), and Tarell Basham (thigh). Not only will their offense suffer, but they’re missing enough defensive players that the Bengals should be able to take advantage and capitalize. Stay away from Dallas this weekend, especially Cooper Rush at QB.