Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for their first win after losing 19-3 to the Buccaneers in their season opener. Dak Prescott left the game in the fourth quarter with a thumb injury and will be out for several weeks, leaving Cooper Rush as the starting QB for the foreseeable future. Dallas will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard wasn’t able to do much in the loss to the Bucs, running six times for eight yards and catching both of his targets for another 14. He only totaled 4.2 PPR fantasy points, finishing as RB56 as fantasy managers got next to nothing out of the veteran running back. Tampa Bay’s defense made the Cowboys’ offense all but useless on the day, and the majority of what little action they were able to make happen on the ground went through Ezekiel Elliott.

Start or sit in Week 2?

With Cooper Rush under center, Dallas is expected to rely heavily on their running game as they try to avoid many mistakes in the air. Even with the potential of Pollard seeing a few more touches in Week 2, I’d still bench him against the Bengals as the Cowboys try to figure out how to make things happen without Prescott on the field.