Noah Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys, after coming off a 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1, will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. They’ll be short-handed as Dax Prescott (thumb) will be sidelined, leaving Cooper Rush under center for the foreseeable future. The game is set to kick at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Noah Brown

Brown caught five of his nine targets for 68 yards in the loss to the Bucs, totaling 11.8 PPR fantasy points on the day. He led the team in receiving yards through the game as Tampa Bay’s defense rendered CeeDee Lamb almost useless, catching just two of his 11 targets for 29 yards. Michael Gallup (knee) will be sidelined for Sunday’s contest, leaving a little more room for Brown to snag a few more targets on the day.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The entire passing game in Dallas will take a hit with Rush under center instead of Prescott, and they’re expected to focus more on their running game while Prescott is out. That being said, unless you’re talking about CeeDee Lamb, it’s probably wise to stay away from Cowboys receivers in Week 2. Stick Noah Brown on your bench against the Bengals.