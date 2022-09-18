Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in their season opener, which also saw the loss of QB Dak Prescott (thumb) who is set to be sidelined for multiple weeks. They’ll take on the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday in Week 2 action, with kick set for 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz was a fairly bright spot in the loss, catching seven of his nine targets for 62 yards, racking up 13.2 PPR fantasy points in the process. He was the TE6 across the league and finished first in snap share as well. Even with Prescott out, Schultz should still continue to see plenty of volume under QB Cooper Rush, even if the offense shifts more toward the running game. WR Michael Gallup (knee) is also set to miss time on Sunday, so by default Rush could throw a few extra to Schultz with a very real possibility of him leading the team in targets.

Start or sit in Week 2?

With the potential of seeing an uptick in volume on Sunday, start Dalton Schultz in Week 2 as he should still turn in TE1 numbers despite the Cowboys’ offense being hampered without Prescott and Gallup.