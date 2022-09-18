Davis Mills start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are coming off a 20-20 tie in overtime with the Colts in their season opener, and will now head on the road to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 2. The Broncos lost their opening game as well, so both teams will be looking to secure their first win of the season on Sunday. The game is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Davis Mills completed 23-of-37 for 240 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s tie with the Colts. He rushed the ball twice for a loss of one yard, while suffering two sacks and losing one fumble. He finished as the QB20 in Week 1 as he relied on veteran receiver Brandin Cooks, who he tossed the ball to 12 times on the day. He’ll head to a tough matchup at Mile High as they take on the Broncos in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Given that he barely finished in the top 20 in Week 1, and with a rough matchup against the Broncos coming up on Sunday, it’s probably best to leave Mills on the bench in Week 2.