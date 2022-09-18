Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are coming off a 20-20 tie with the Colts in their season opener, and will now head on the road for another tough matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 on Sunday. The game is set to kick at 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce ran the ball 11 times for 33 yards, and added six yards from one reception in last week’s tie. He only got 28 percent of the snap share while Rex Burkhead picked up the other 72 percent, leaving fantasy managers disappointed that Pierce didn’t see more action. He only totaled 4.9 PPR fantasy points on the day, leaving him at RB54 for Week 1 in his NFL debut. It seems as though Burkhead will continue to be the preferred running back for Lovie Smith, at least for now.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Pierce should be kept on the bench in Week 2, but keep an eye on how Smith continues to run his offense, should he decide to divide up the snaps more evenly going forward as the rookie progresses.