Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

There was no question that Brandin Cooks is the Houston Texans’ top threat in the passing game after his Week 1 performance. Cooks was the only Texans receiver to log double-digit targets in the season opener versus the Indianapolis Colts, increasing the chances that he sees a similar volume of opportunities in Week 2. Houston faces a formidable defense on Sunday, and it begs the question of whether Cooks is a start this week, or if he’s better off on your fantasy bench this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks finished with 15.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, flashing WR2 production and making him a near lock as a flex option. Though he went empty in the endzone, he did finish with seven catches for 82 yards, with his longest haul of the day coming by way of a 42-yard reception. In general, Cooks should get the most value as a deep threat option, but the volume of targets (12) and the number of receptions he logged is a promising performance.

It’s also key to acknowledge his production came against a Colts defense that surrendered 222 passing yards, which was middle-of-the-pack in Week 1. In Week 2 he’ll be on the road against a strong Denver Broncos secondary, which includes the likes of Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby. Denver may have fumbled some late-game clock management in Week 1, but their defense surrendered the seventh-fewest passing yards with 177 against the Seattle Seahawks. Cooks may have had his way in Week 1, but finding open space against a Broncos secondary on the road will pose a greater challenge.

Start or sit in Week 2?

If the matchup were more favorable then Cooks would be a confident start as he is the unquestioned WR1 for Houston. The likelihood of him struggling in Week 2 seems far greater given the secondary he’s going to line up across from. Theoretically, the Broncos should also be more motivated all-around after an upset loss in Week 1, and playing in the Mile High city tends to hinder opponents. Cooks should be a sit in Week 2 against the Broncos.