Brevin Jordan start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

In the Houston Texans’ 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, they were outgained in passing yards 340-222. As the season rolls along it will be key to monitor which receivers form a synergy with quarterback Davis Mills, and in the season opener, it was clearly Brandin Cooks. The remaining receiving corps, including tight end Brevin Jordan, saw the short end of the stick as it begs the question of his fantasy starting status in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Brevin Jordan

Jordan saw just two targets last Sunday and hauled in a single catch for five yards. That minimal production amounted to just 1.5 PPR fantasy points, begging the question of how prominent a role he will play in this offense. One could argue that the tight-end room is a bit crowded with Pharaoh Brown sitting atop the depth chart, and then after O.J. Howard was newly signed to the roster. Brown caught his only target for 17 yards, while Howard hauled in his two targets for 38 yards.

But Howard’s two targets came in the endzone, which was a surprise to arguably fantasy managers in all leagues. After just recently signing with the team it appears there’s a chance that Mills may have found a trustworthy target in Howard, which is a hindrance to the likes of Jordan. Making matters more difficult is that Jordan will line up across a Denver Broncos defense on Sunday that allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season, with an average of 4.6 fantasy points per game.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The more-than-capable Broncos defense already poses a risk to Jordan’s fantasy ceiling, but the now crowded tight end room could have long-term implications. Pharaoh already sits ahead of Jordan on the depth chart, and now Howard could be making a case for seeing more snaps and targets as the season rolls on. Too many factors pose a threat to Jordan’s fantasy ceiling, making him a sit among fantasy lineups this week.