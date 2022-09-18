Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Amid the surrounding narratives about returning to face the team that drafted him, Russell Wilson still finished with a strong performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Look past the poor clock management at the end of the game, and Wilson still posted efficient passing numbers and found the endzone against his former team. Now heading into Week 2 following the upset loss, Wilson and the Denver Broncos should be especially motivated to put up a better all-around performance, hopefully resulting in an efficient fantasy performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Despite facing a hungry Seahawks team that sacked him twice in Monday night’s contest, Wilson completed 20-of-42 passes for 340 yards with a touchdown. His production resulted in a 17.8 PPR fantasy performance, making him a top-15 fantasy quarterback last week. Now he enters Week 2 with home-field advantage in his back pocket, and a roster around him that should be eager to rebound from an upset loss. The icing on the cake is the Houston Texans defense that he’ll be looking to exploit, which was very accommodating to Matt Ryan in Week 1.

The Texans allowed the second-most passing yards last week with 340 yards allowed to the Indianapolis Colts. They surrendered an average of 10.6 yards per completion and when tracking back to last season, Houston allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks with an average of 17.6 fantasy points per game. If there were ever a game to “Let Russ Cook” this season, then Sunday against the Texans should be a prime candidate.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Wilson makes the case for an every-week start in general, but the matchup advantage and the added motivation on his shoulders make him a confident lock to start in fantasy lineups. Don’t be fooled by the surrounding factors in Wilson’s Week 1 performance, there’s a great chance that Nathaniel Hackett comes to his senses and lets Wilson lead the offense from the pocket. Let Russ cook in your fantasy lineups this week as a starter.