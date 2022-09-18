Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon surprised many when he outperformed Javonte Williams in the backfield in the season opener, begging the question of who exactly is the ideal fantasy option going forward. The Broncos now face the Houston Texans in Week 2, and as fantasy managers finalize their lineups we break down Gordon’s upcoming fantasy matchup and whether he’s a start or sit this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Despite the expectation that Williams would lead the Broncos backfield, it was Gordon that logged the most carries with 12 carries in Week 1 for a total of 58 yards. Gordon did finish with fewer receptions after logging just two catches for 14 yards, which could speak to his limited ceiling among PPR formats. After a questionable coaching performance from Nathaniel Hackett in his debut, there could be some truth to his assurance of getting Williams more involved overall. Even if Gordon and Williams split opportunities on Sunday, going up against a Texans defense that surrendered the sixth-most rushing yards last week (177) bodes well for their chances of having an efficient fantasy performance.

Start or sit in Week 2?

If you find yourself with an open flex spot on your roster then Gordon is worth a shot, especially with the Broncos playing at home. Houston has a track record of being favorable to opposing running backs both on the ground and in fantasy, and if there were a time to take a chance on Gordon then Week 2 would be it. Keep an eye on both his touches and targets going forward however; if Williams does see more volume then the time to maximize Gordon’s playing time could be now rather than later.