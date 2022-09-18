Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After the Denver Broncos finally addressed the quarterback position in the offseason by trading for Russell Wilson, the fantasy ceilings of their receivers like Jerry Jeudy were immediately impacted. Week 1 proved that sentiment to be true, as Jeudy flashed his deep-threat potential and finished as Denver’s leading receiver. Looking ahead to Week 2, we break down the matchup and assess whether Jeudy is a lock to start in fantasy lineups this Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy averaged 14.4 yards per reception through his first two seasons in Denver, and in Week 1 with Wilson as his quarterback, he easily displayed how his fantasy potential will take a leap in 2022. Jeudy averaged 25.5 yards per reception against the Seattle Seahawks last week after hauling in four catches on seven targets, for a team-high 102 receiving yards along with a touchdown to give him 20.2 PPR fantasy points. Both Jeudy’s speed and potential yards after the catch make him a threat in the passing game, and now he faces a Texans defense that allowed the second-most passing yards in Week 1 with 340 yards. Coupled with the fact that the Broncos have home-field advantage, Sunday’s game should be one in which Denver lets “Russ Cook,” opening up plenty of fantasy opportunities for Jeudy as a beneficiary.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Jeudy is a lock to start in your fantasy lineups after a convincing debut in Week 1, which was on the road in a hostile environment with outside narratives in play. On Sunday, Wilson should perform even better among the home crowd and Jeudy should see a healthy volume of targets go his way downfield. His deep threat potential makes Jeudy a start in any league and in particular within PPR formats.