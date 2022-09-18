Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos boast a talented pass-catching duo with Courtland Sutton lining across from Jerry Jeudy on a weekly basis. Both receivers should see a healthy share of receptions throughout the season, but last week it was Jeudy that the overall stronger fantasy performance. Now as Denver awaits their home opener in Week 2, we break down Sutton’s fantasy matchup and whether he’s a lock to start this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton saw the same number of targets (7) and hauled in the same number of catches (4) as Jeudy, though he finished with the smaller volume of receiving yards (72). The even split between targets is a positive sign for Sutton fantasy managers, and there’s a great chance that these two receivers go back and forth with strong fantasy performances each week. In Week 2 Sutton will face the Houston Texans, who gave up the second-most receiving yards last week (340) and the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers in 2021 (23.6). Russell Wilson should be more than motivated to fill the box score after the upset loss last Monday night, and as he spreads the ball around evenly Sutton has a great chance to improve on his 11.2 PPR fantasy performance in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Against a favorable Texans defense that will travel on the road to the Mile High city, Denver’s offense has a great advantage leaning their way. The Broncos scored only 17 points last week in a hostile environment in primetime, but with the home crowd behind them, they should easily surpass that point total in Week 2. Sutton already saw just as many targets as Jeud in Week 1, and the odds should fall in his favor in finishing with a stronger fantasy performance compared to a week ago. Fire up Sutton in your fantasy lineups for Week 2.