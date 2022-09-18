Albert Okwuegbunam start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos' passing attack should be even more prosperous as they head into a favorable Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam could very well play a more impactful role on Sunday, both due to the matchup advantage in play as well as due to injuries among the Broncos roster. Ahead of Sunday’s contest we preview Okwuegbunam’s fantasy matchup this week and determine whether he’s worth a start in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Okwuegbunam was a fantasy under-the-radar success in the Broncos matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Denver’s tight end finished with 8.3 PPR fantasy points, which was 16th among fantasy tight ends in Week 1. Despite an offense that is highlighted by names like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Javonte Williams, Okwuegbunam was able to carve out an efficient performance in the box score. After hauling in five of his six targets for 33 yards last week, there’s a great chance he can command a slightly larger share of looks going his way.

Even though K.J. Hamler saw just one target go his way last Monday night, he’s listed third on the depth chart among receivers. With confirmation that he will miss Sunday’s game against Houston, that opens the door for the next man up to step into a larger role. The Texans secondary should be busy focusing their efforts on Jeudy and Sutton, which leaves Okwuegbunam open for some easy looks from Russell Wilson under center.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Should Nathaniel Hackett truly let “Russ cook” on a weekly basis, then any Broncos player on the offense has a shot of finishing with an efficient fantasy performance. But the added factor of Hamler missing Week 2’s contest should create more opportunities for Okwuegbunam. If you have an open tight-end roster spot or have some leeway at the flex position, Okwuegbunam is a worthwhile start this week.