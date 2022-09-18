Greg Dortch start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL regular season continues on Sunday, September 18. The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Greg Dortch

With some injuries to the wide receiving corps, there has been a chance for some lesser-known players to step up. Greg Dortch has entered the chat. He was the most targeted receiver for the Cardinals last week. He brought in seven of his nine targets for 63 yards. Dortch will likely be highly targeted again this week with Rondale Moore sidelined.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Dortch is flirting dangerously close to fantasy relevancy. If you are in deep leagues, you could make a dart throw on Dortch as a flex play and bank on his retaining a high target share. For 12-team leagues or smaller, leave Dortch on the bench this week and sit him.