Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The second week of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Arizona Cardinals will hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz is expected to play this Sunday after being limited by an injury to start the season. He only caught two of his four targets for 14 yards in the opener but found the endzone. The Raiders defense gave up 279 receiving yards last week, but nine different pass catchers helped total that number.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Ertz has the benefit of being a redzone target with quarterback Kyler Murray. Even if he doesn’t tally a ton of yardage, he should still get redzone looks which help his upside. I think Ertz is worth a start this week and is a backend TE1. He should see more targets this week with Rondale Moore sidelined with an injury.