AJ Green start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL regular season is here. The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 18. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

The Cardinals head into Week 2 with an 0-1 record and still without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who is suspended for a PED violation. The veteran wideout Green is clinging to his pro career but hasn’t found his footing on the box score of games. He and Murray don’t seem like they are on the same page. Green brought in two of his four targets for only 13 yards last week.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Even being elevated to the WR2 for this team isn’t enough to bring Green value. Teammate Rondale Moore is expected to be out, but I think the targets head to Marquise Brown or Zach Ertz. The Raiders defense did give up nearly 300 receiving yards last week, but nine different players ended up with receiving yards, and nobody had more than 66 yards. Sit Green this week until he sees a higher target share and isn’t just tight end dependent.