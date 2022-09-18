Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 18. The Arizona Cardinals hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft. He found the endzone in his team debut and brought in four of six targets for 43 yards from college teammate Kyler Murray. Eventually, he will move to the WR2 role behind DeAndre Hopkins when his PED suspension is over after six games. This week though, he looks to rack up more yardage against a Raiders defense that got torched by the Los Angeles Chargers pass catchers last week for 279 yards.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Brown should still see a hefty target share this week against the Las Vegas defense. He was tied for the second most last week, but that number should increase this week as the offense settles in. Las Vegas gave up 295 receiving yards last week, so Brown and Murray will look to take advantage. Brown is a start this week and should be considered a WR2.