James Conner start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to bounce back after a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the NFL season. James Conner recorded 15 touches for 55 yards and a touchdown, and finished as the overall RB17 in fantasy football. The sixth-year ball carrier has another tough matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner didn’t seem lost without Chase Edmonds in the backfield, and he didn’t seem fazed by backup RB Eno Benjamin’s seven-touch game. Conner’s numbers were very respectable even with the negative game script for the Cardinals. Fantasy managers ought to be pleased, and excited for what is yet to come for Conner once the Cardinals’ schedule levels out a bit. He’s definitely looking like a viable RB1 in fantasy football this year, especially if he maintains 15+ touches in the Arizona offense.

Start or sit in Week 2?

After capping off 2021 with top-5 fantasy production among all NFL running backs, Conner is on pace to repeat that with virtually no clear player behind him in the rotation. Start him against the Raiders in Week 2.