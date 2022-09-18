Derek Carr start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 18. The Arizona Cardinals will hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr wasted little time getting on the same page with his shiny new receiver Davante Adams. The duo reunited from their days at Fresno State and didn’t seem to miss a beat. Carr forced some passes late that ended up seeing him finish with three interceptions to his two touchdowns, but he did throw for 295 yards. Carr finished as the QB17 on the week.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The Los Angeles Chargers defense that Carr faced last week should be much better than the Cardinals defense he takes on this week. He didn’t even play that poorly, but he is primed for a rebound in Week 2. Whether it is relying on Davante Adams or tight end Darren Waller, Carr is poised for a good game and is worth a start as a backend QB1.