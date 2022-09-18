Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL regular season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Arizona Cardinals in a big game. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

We learned some things from Jacobs in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. We learned that doesn't have much competition for touches. Jacobs had 10 carries for 57 yards, and teammate Brandon Bolden had only three for seven yards. More concerning than the barely double-digit touches is that Jacobs received only one target from Carr. In a game against the Chargers, you assume that check downs would've been in play, but they didn't come Jacobs’ way, with teammate Davante Adams getting 17 targets.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Jacobs finished as the overall RB34 in half-PPR scoring last week. The good news for him is that he is playing a Cardinals defense that got beat up by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco both on the ground and through the air. The Raiders should be able to settle into their offensive game plan this week which should help Jacobs be worthy of a start.