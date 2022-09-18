Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders have a trio of talented receivers competing for targets, and in Week 1 it was Hunter Renfrow that was on the short end of the stick. In the Raiders’ 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Renfrow caught just three passes for 21 yards on six targets. Much of those targets came later in the game as Derek Carr opted to look towards the newly added Davante Adams. With a low fantasy scoring output last week, is that a sign to start or sit Renfrow heading into Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow finished with just 5.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, which is well below his 2021 PPR average of 15.2 fantasy points per game. That being said it is way too early to sound the alarm on benching Renfrow. It’s clear that on a week-to-week basis one receiver will see a majority of targets over the others, and in Week 1 it happened to be Adams’ day. Renfrow remains one of Carr’s most trustworthy targets, and he has an excellent shot of rebounding against the Cardinals.

Arizona’s defense allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers last season, with an average of 25.3 points per game. The Cardinals are also coming off a game in which they allowed 44 points to the Kansas City Chiefs, which included 30 completed passes. If their Week 1 performance is any indication, it could mean that the Cardinals’ leaky secondary can favor Renfrow in their upcoming matchup.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Carr was adamant that he’ll look to get his other receivers more involved going forward, which presents great news to Renfrow fantasy managers. In what is expected to be a back-and-forth contest between these two teams, Carr should look to lean on his chemistry with Renfrow and get him heavily involved. Renfrow is a great bounce-back candidate in Week 2, thus making him a start in leagues this week.