Darren Waller start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL season rolls on this weekend. The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 18. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller

Waller was drafted as a top fantasy tight end this year and got the target share you want him to see. He was targeted six times and brought in four of them for 79 yards. We saw Waller’s target share with new teammate Davante Adams playing alongside him, and Adams was targeted 17 times.

Start or sit in Week 2?

While he was greatly out-targeted, this just means the work for teammate Hunter Renfrow will likely be lessened. Waller will still have a role in this offense and will be a weekly redzone target for Derek Carr. Start Waller against the Cardinals this week.