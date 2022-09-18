Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football. The Bears are coming off a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 at home in the rain. It’s hard to gather any fantasy football intel on the Bears from that performance, but we’re going to look at the tight end position with Cole Kmet.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

The Bears and QB Justin Fields only targeted Kmet once in that win over the Niners. That isn’t any indication of the type of production we should expect from the tight end the entire season. That being said, it’s still tough to trust Kmet in most fantasy football leagues after Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 2?

If Kmet is your starter, it’s not a bad idea to just ride him in deep leagues. If its a shallow 10-team league, you can probably find someone who can get you a few more targets. Otherwise just roll with Kmet. The Packers defense wasn’t all that great in Week 1 vs. the Vikings.