Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears head into Week 2 riding high off a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in the rain. It’s hard to take anything away from that win last week considering how bad the weather was. Things should be decidedly better in Green Bay for Sunday Night Football against the Packers in Week 2. Let’s take a look at Khalil Herbert’s fantasy outlook for this Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert is a tough case. He out paced David Montgomery in Week 1 and many believed that the Iowa State product would be the lead back heading into the season. Again, the weather was insane and it’s hard to gather any data from that game agains the Niners. Still, Herbert had nine carries for 45 yards and a TD in the win. We could see this backfield become more of a split as the season goes along. Really the best advice is, if you have Montgomery as a RB2 or FLEX, pick up Herbert as a handcuff. There could be a scenario where Herbert ends up having PPR value.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sit Herbert in more formats. If you have him as a FLEX play, it’s not a bad spot if it’s a PPR league.