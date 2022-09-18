Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are coming off a surprising win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in the rain. It’s kind of hard to gather any intel in terms of fantasy football after that Week 1 game at Soldier Field in Chicago given the weather. Let’s look at the outlook for Darnell Mooney in Week 2 vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Again, it’s very difficult to gather anything in terms of fantasy football on Mooney in Week 1. The Bears and QB Justin Fields threw for 105 yards on 8 of 17 attempts. It was not a pretty sight. So this week on SNF should be a bit better in terms of fantasy for everyone on Chicago. Mooney should see more targets and look more like the WR1 everyone assumed he’d be for the Bears heading into drafts.

Start or sit in Week 2?

That isn’t to say we should start Mooney. He’s a FLEX play at best. The Packers got torched by Justin Jefferson. Darnell Mooney is not Justin Jefferson. If you’re looking at Mooney in a deeper league, he’s an OK FLEX option in PPR.