David Montgomery start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are coming off a big win in their season opener at home against the 49ers, but now head to Lambeau Field to take on the 0-1 Green Bay Packers. The Packers are favored by 9.5-points and have won the last six head to head games. And Aaron Rodgers is 23-5 against Chicago in his career.

The question facing us today is if we should start running back David Montgomery tonight. Against the 49ers in a muddy, rain-filled game, Montgomery rush 17 times for a measly 26 yards, while he caught 3-of-4 passes for 24 yards. The good news is that he saw a great 21 looks and you just can’t get that kind of workload that often.

Montgomery is a start this week, but I’d rather him as a flex player than RB1 or 2.