David Montgomery start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of David Montgomery ahead of the Bears Week 2 matchup against the Packers.

By DKNation Staff
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears Running back David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears after Fields’ touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Bears are coming off a big win in their season opener at home against the 49ers, but now head to Lambeau Field to take on the 0-1 Green Bay Packers. The Packers are favored by 9.5-points and have won the last six head to head games. And Aaron Rodgers is 23-5 against Chicago in his career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

The question facing us today is if we should start running back David Montgomery tonight. Against the 49ers in a muddy, rain-filled game, Montgomery rush 17 times for a measly 26 yards, while he caught 3-of-4 passes for 24 yards. The good news is that he saw a great 21 looks and you just can’t get that kind of workload that often.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Montgomery is a start this week, but I’d rather him as a flex player than RB1 or 2.

