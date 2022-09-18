Justin Fields start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears head to Green Bay on Sunday Night Football to take on a green bay Packers team that will want badly to not start 0-2, especially for their home opener against a division rival. The Packers are big favorites by 9.5 points over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bears, led by Justin Fields, made a nice comeback in a rain slogged game against the 49ers last week to start 1-0. A win is a win, but Fields and the offense had trouble moving the ball even when it was pouring rain. On the day, Fields completed just 8-of-17 passes for 121 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. We can chalk up a big portion of that to the weather, but there’s no doubt204 total yards won’t cut it against the packers in Green Bay.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields did rush 11 times in Week 1, but for just 28 yards. The muddy track didn’t help and it’s good to see him using his legs, which is where he’ll likely see his biggest boost in fantasy points. The Packers defense let Justin Jefferson go off in Week 1, but the Bears don’t have the same weapons and Green Bay should be strong defensively overall.

Start or sit in Week 2?

I like Fields in fantasy for the season, but heading to Green Bay on Sunday night is a tough ask. I’d only start him in 2QB leagues and sit him in single QB leagues.