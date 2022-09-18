Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Similar to Week 1 of last season, the Green Bay Packers started flat. To open 2022, the Packers went on the road against the Minnesota Vikings and got beat 23-7. The offense for Green Bay was stagnant. Aaron Rodgers was clearly missing Davante Adams in Game 1 of the season. Will that continue to hamper the offense? Let’s take a look at his outlook for Sunday Night Football vs. the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Is there a reason to panic if you’re the Packers? No. Is there reason to panic if you drafted Rodgers with hopes he’d be a legit QB1? Also no. There’s the waiver wire. There’s some reason to believe Rodgers and the Packers will rebound in Week 2. For one, Rodgers owns the Bears. Historically, he’s almost perfect against Chicago. This may be different because the offense is the weakest he’s had. Still, Allen Lazard is expected to be back. David Bakhtiari could return at tackle, which would be huge. The Packers were also pretty good at adjustments last season (and most of Matt LaFleur’s tenure). But does that mean we play Rodgers.

Start or sit in Week 2?

I don’t think so. I think you sit him. It’s a decent matchup and history helps, but the floor and ceiling don’t feel good. Is Rodgers really a top-10 or top-12 QB in fantasy? Definitely not anymore. Chances are you got another QB as insurance. If Rodgers is your only QB, go out and grab someone. Carson Wentz has another good matchup. Jameis Winston looked OK. Hell, Geno Smith had a better game than Rodgers in Week 1. A-Rod should bounce back, but I don’t know if that means he’ll go off in fantasy football. Get an insurance policy ready.