AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers fell in Week 1 to the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. That isn’t anything new. We saw the Packers stumble out the gate to the New Orleans Saints in 2021. Plus, the one bright side on offense was the run game. AJ Dillon rushed 10 times for 45 yards and a TD, adding five receptions for 46 yards. In PPR formats, that was a hell of a day. Let’s look at whether or not to play Dillon in Week 2 on SNF vs. the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Again, Dillon stuck it to the Vikings in Week 1 and was the lone TD for the Packers. There’s no reason to expect less of Dillon (and Aaron Jones) against Chicago. Even if Jones gets more work, expect Dillon to get at least 10-15 touches, if not more. Dillon is the clear option in goal line situations and got more work in the passing game. As long as Dillon is that difficult to tackle, he’s going to have to get snaps. The rest of the Packers’ offense lacks talent, particularly the entire WR ranks.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Yes. I mean, start him. Yes. Don’t think, just start.