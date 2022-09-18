Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers were without WR Allen Lazard in their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Lazard being out wasn’t the big reason or missing link for Green Bay. It’s looking like he’s going to return this week, however, which is important. At least for fantasy football. Let’s take a look at his outlook for Week 2 vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard was a red zone option last season and entered this campaign as the de facto No. 1 wideout for the Packers. The fact he returned to practice early in the week is encouraging, plus the game isn’t until primetime (more time for rest). Because of that, last week feels more like the Packers held Lazard out as a precaution since it’s a long season. Not because this ankle injury is anything major. So heading into this matchup, there’s no reason to expect Lazard to be limited or on a snap count (unless coach Matt LaFleur says otherwise).

Start or sit in Week 2?

With that, I think you have to start Lazard. You drafted him as a sleeper with the expectation he’d be the top target-getter for the Packers. After just seven points in Week 1, you’d think QB Aaron Rodgers will look Lazard’s way quite a bit in this matchup. In PPR formats, Lazard feels very safe as a WR2/FLEX play.