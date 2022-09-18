Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers struggled in Week 1 on offense and lost to the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. The passing game was pretty vacant and clearly there was a void there (hmmmm, I wonder). So the Packers enter Week 2 vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in need of a win and some offensive momentum. Can Romeo Doubs provide some of that? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs had four catches on five targets for 37 yards in his NFL debut last Sunday. It was a decent performance given how the team looked overall. Fellow rookie wideout Christian Watson almost had a major impact but dropped a would-be 75-yard TD early on. After that, he wasn’t really a factor. Doubs was. So we enter Week 2 with more optimism surrounding Doubs than Watson. Allen Lazard should be back and will take snaps away from both rookies. He’ll also take targets away. Plus, the Packers should lean on the run game and defense.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Doubs is an OK FLEX option in deeper PPR leagues. If you have Doubs and want to start him as a WR2, no deal. That’s not ideal. Only if you’re forced to start him there. Standard leagues, I wouldn’t touch Doubs unless you’re desperate or have more than two FLEX spots.