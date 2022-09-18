 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Christian Watson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Christian Watson ahead of the Packers Week 2 matchup against the Bears.

By DKNation Staff
Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Oh, Christian Watson. We hardly knew ye. The Green Bay Packers were oh so close to making things a game early in their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Instead, Watson wasn’t able to haul in a 75-yard TD and the rest ended up being a pathetic loss. Will that drop haunt the rookie wideouts dreams the rest of the season? We sure hope not. Let’s look at his outlook for Week 2 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

So like we said, Watson may have punched an early ticket to Aaron Rodgers’ dog house in Week 1. The relationship was already a bit strained from training camp. Plus, Watson missed time during camp and preseason with injury. He finished Week 1 with two catches on four targets for 34 yards and a seven-yard run. The offense sucked overall, but the rookie wide receivers were pretty underwhelming. But is there a road to redemption?

Start or sit in Week 2?

Not really. Watson should lose targets and snaps with Allen Lazard likely to be back. Rodgers may not look his way a ton. The thing is, Watson has home run ability and if he makes that catch against Minnesota, it’s all anyone in Green Bay would be talking about. Still, Watson is maybe a FLEX play in deep PPR formats. He’s not trustworthy at all. In standard leagues you aren’t playing Watson unless you have 3-4 FLEX spots. or 3+ WR spots.

