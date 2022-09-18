Christian Watson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Oh, Christian Watson. We hardly knew ye. The Green Bay Packers were oh so close to making things a game early in their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Instead, Watson wasn’t able to haul in a 75-yard TD and the rest ended up being a pathetic loss. Will that drop haunt the rookie wideouts dreams the rest of the season? We sure hope not. Let’s look at his outlook for Week 2 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

So like we said, Watson may have punched an early ticket to Aaron Rodgers’ dog house in Week 1. The relationship was already a bit strained from training camp. Plus, Watson missed time during camp and preseason with injury. He finished Week 1 with two catches on four targets for 34 yards and a seven-yard run. The offense sucked overall, but the rookie wide receivers were pretty underwhelming. But is there a road to redemption?

Start or sit in Week 2?

Not really. Watson should lose targets and snaps with Allen Lazard likely to be back. Rodgers may not look his way a ton. The thing is, Watson has home run ability and if he makes that catch against Minnesota, it’s all anyone in Green Bay would be talking about. Still, Watson is maybe a FLEX play in deep PPR formats. He’s not trustworthy at all. In standard leagues you aren’t playing Watson unless you have 3-4 FLEX spots. or 3+ WR spots.