Kyle Philips start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Kyle Philips sure had an eventful first game in the NFL. Let’s talk about the fifth-round rookie’s fantasy outlook for Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Kyle Philips

Philips led all Tennessee Titans pass catchers in targets (nine), catches (six) and receiving yards (66) during their season-opening loss to the Giants. His sweet 21-yard grab along the left sideline put the Titans in field goal range for the game-winning attempt, which traveled wide left. On the negative side, Philips muffed a punt inside his own 20 during the fourth quarter. The rookie played only 48 percent of the offensive snaps, but he did his most with that work, picking up the slack for the invisible Robert Woods. The Titans may have to throw more in order to keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills, but it’s not wise to trust Philips after one decent performance.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Philips is worth watching, but bench him for now.